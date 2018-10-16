Louisiana 'Obamacare' policies premiums set for decrease

BATON ROUGE (AP) - People searching for health insurance policies in Louisiana will likely fare better than those in many other states as the Nov. 1 annual open enrollment period approaches for the individual marketplace.

The Advocate reports data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provide the first official glimpse of premiums in states using healthcare.gov, the portal for former President Barack Obama's health care law's policies.

The centers say premiums are decreasing for the first time since "Obamacare's" rollout, and they'll be lower in Louisiana than in most other states. Consumers could still see increases, but on average Louisiana's rates are falling.

Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010.

Louisiana Department of Insurance Deputy Commissioner Frank Opelka says the centers' report aligns with the trend the department sees.