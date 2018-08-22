75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana National Guard unit returning from Iraq

1 hour 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 5:30 AM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than 60 soldiers are returning to New Orleans from Iraq, where they have spent nine months.

A news release Tuesday said the Louisiana National Guard unit is returning from Camp Taji, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) north of Baghdad. A welcome ceremony was scheduled Wednesday morning at Jackson Barracks for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 139th Regional Support Group.

In Iraq, the group provided security, logistics and garrison command. The 139th was organized in 2006 at Camp Beauregard in Pineville. It moved to Jackson Barracks in 2010.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days