71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana National Guard to welcome home unit

3 hours 18 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 6:08 AM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BUNKIE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana National Guard this weekend will welcome home members of the 1086th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at their armory in Bunkie.

The 1086th, which has detachments in Vidalia and Ville Platte, is scheduled to return Saturday. The unit in May deployed more than 160 soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.

During their year-long deployment, the 1086th provided logistic transportation support in theater operations. The 1086th successfully completed 697 logistical convoys and transported more than 130,000 personnel throughout nine countries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days