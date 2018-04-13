Louisiana National Guard to welcome home unit

BUNKIE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana National Guard this weekend will welcome home members of the 1086th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at their armory in Bunkie.

The 1086th, which has detachments in Vidalia and Ville Platte, is scheduled to return Saturday. The unit in May deployed more than 160 soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.

During their year-long deployment, the 1086th provided logistic transportation support in theater operations. The 1086th successfully completed 697 logistical convoys and transported more than 130,000 personnel throughout nine countries.