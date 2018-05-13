Louisiana National Guard memorial honors 4 soldiers killed

Image: geauxguard.la.gov

NEW ROADS - The Louisiana National Guard has unveiled a memorial at one of its armories to honor four soldiers killed in Iraq.

The memorial, at the armory in New Roads, is dedicated to Sgt. Christopher Ramsey, Sgt. Michael Evans, Sgt. David Murray and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Reed. They were part of a unit designated as B Company, 1088th Engineer Battalion, during the deployment in 2004 and 2005.

The 160-pound, four-foot-tall bronze Soldier's Cross statue stands in the entryway of the armory with photos of the four Guardsmen behind it.

The memorial was paid with money raised by the New Roads Lion's Club, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Department and Pointe Coupee community leaders.