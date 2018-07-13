89°
Louisiana National Guard: 70 return from Afghanistan

Friday, July 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana National Guard
BOSSIER CITY (AP) - The Louisiana National Guard is welcoming soldiers back home after nine months in Afghanistan.
  
The ceremony was scheduled Saturday in Bossier City for about 70 soldiers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion.
  
The unit managed sustainment operations in support of coalition forces in Afghanistan.
  
A news release Friday said the welcome was to be held at the battalion's armory in Bossier City.

