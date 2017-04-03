Louisiana mulling gas tax hike amid traffic woes, backlog

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's multibillion-dollar road and bridge work backlog and the crippling traffic around the state's capital city are driving a new push to hike the state gasoline tax.



The tax increase will be debated in the legislative session that begins April 10.



A task force created by the governor said Louisiana should spend $700 million more annually on road and bridge repair and upgrades.



Motorists in Louisiana currently pay 38.4 cents in taxes per gallon of gasoline, including 20 cents in state taxes. The state rate hasn't changed since 1990.



Supporters of a tax hike say the tax is now worth about 7 cents because of inflation.



Any increase will be tough to pass, needing a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate. Gov. John Bel Edwards backs an increase.