Louisiana 'months away' from mandatory online sales tax

1 hour 53 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 December 24, 2018 9:56 AM December 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana has ramped up its push to collect more sales taxes from internet purchases.

But the state still hasn't set a deadline to try to force out-of-state companies that sell online products in Louisiana to remit sales taxes. A state commission has set rules for collecting taxes for online sales from large out-of-state retailers.

But for now, following those regulations is voluntary from retailers who don't have a physical store in Louisiana and only sell to residents online. Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson says a mandatory requirement is months away.

More online retailers have started voluntarily charging and turning over sales taxes since a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for states to require the collections. But Louisiana's complex, parish-by-parish sales tax system has complicated efforts to force compliance.

