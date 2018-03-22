Louisiana meteorologist will lead US hurricane center

Photo: WGNO

MIAMI (AP) - A meteorologist who aided emergency response efforts along the Gulf Coast after the 2010 oil spill has been tapped to lead the U.S. government's hurricane forecasting hub in Miami.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that Kenneth Graham will be the next director of the National Hurricane Center.

Graham will start his new post April 1.

He has been the meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service's New Orleans-Baton Rouge office since 2008. After the Deepwater Horizon disaster fouled the Gulf of Mexico, Graham supervised the forecasts authorities used to make decisions for their emergency response operations.

Graham succeeds Rick Knabb, who led the hurricane center for five years before returning to The Weather Channel before the 2017 storm season. The center's deputy director, Ed Rappaport, has led operations in the interim.