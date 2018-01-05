Louisiana men paying bill arrested on drug charges

MANDEVILLE - Three Louisiana men trying to pay a utility bill now face drug and gun charges.

Police say the men went to Mandeville City Hall to pay the bill Thursday, but an officer walking by their vehicle smelled marijuana. The officer didn't have to go far: The police station is across a parking lot from City Hall.

Officers investigated and say they found a gun, marijuana, pills, more than $1,900 in cash and scales in the pickup truck. They say they also found a handgun concealed on one of the men.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 28-year-old Adrian Singleton and two 18-year-olds, Trevell Hill and Monterrio Batiste, were arrested on drug charges. Singleton and Hill also face weapons charges.

Online records aren't available to show whether any of the men has a lawyer.