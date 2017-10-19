81°
Louisiana Medicaid contracts proposed for 2-year extension

Thursday, October 19 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's health department wants to keep the five managed-care companies that coordinate health services for most state Medicaid patients in place for another two years.
  
The contract extensions are expected to cost $15 billion, financed with federal and state dollars.
  
Lawmakers on the joint House and Senate budget committee consider the request Friday.
  
The contracts have been in place since February 2015, enacted by ex-Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration. The Department of Health is proposing to extend them through December 2019.
  
Andrew Tuozzolo, agency chief of staff, says the extensions come with more accountability and new incentives aimed at improving health quality.
  
The private companies coordinate services for 90 percent of Medicaid recipients, nearly 1.5 million people. Louisiana pays a per-member, per-month fee for each Medicaid patient enrolled with the companies.
