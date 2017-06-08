Louisiana marriage law rewrite wins passage, amid lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to add an exception to a law requiring people to produce a birth certificate to get a marriage license.

A federal judge in March stopped enforcement of the 2016 statute after a foreign-born U.S. citizen sued because he was unable to produce the birth document and obtain a marriage license.

Language added into the bill by Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, a Houma Republican, would allow applicants who aren't able to provide a birth certificate to get a waiver from a judge.

The proposal was approved in an 84-8 House vote and a 33-0 Senate vote on Thursday, and heads to the governor for consideration.

Sen. Danny Martiny, a Kenner Republican, says he hopes the adjusted language can resolve the litigation.