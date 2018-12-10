42°
Louisiana man steals ambulance, attempts to flee to Japan

Monday, December 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man for stealing an ambulance from a local hospital.

The sheriff's office got a call around 10:45 p.m. Friday night about a stolen ambulance from Lady of the Sea Hospital in Cut Off.

Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Rory Guidry. When Guidry was questioned, he told authorities he planned to drive to an airport in Kenner and sneak on a plane to Japan.

Guidry was booked on theft of a motor vehicle charges at Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

