42°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man steals ambulance, attempts to flee to Japan
LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man for stealing an ambulance from a local hospital.
The sheriff's office got a call around 10:45 p.m. Friday night about a stolen ambulance from Lady of the Sea Hospital in Cut Off.
Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Rory Guidry. When Guidry was questioned, he told authorities he planned to drive to an airport in Kenner and sneak on a plane to Japan.
Guidry was booked on theft of a motor vehicle charges at Lafourche Parish Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doctors urge proper hygiene, hand washing during strep throat season
-
Volunteers build ramp for boy hurt in train accident
-
Jim Bernhard announces name for potential new bridge
-
Tax approved for mental health facility to be collected in 2020
-
Arson to blame for Brady St. house fire, homeowner's son facing charge
Sports Video
-
Monday evening sports update
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title
-
U-High Cubs go back-to-back for first time in program history