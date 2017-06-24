Louisiana man sentenced for theft of $165,000 in benefits

NEW ORLEANS - A Thibodaux man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay back more than $165,000 in fraudulently obtained Social Security benefits.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says in a news release that 42-year-old Clint A. Schwab was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security disability payments.

Prosecutors said Schwab began receiving those benefits in 1998.

He failed to notify the Social Security Administration after he returned to work about 10 years later. And he falsely claimed in 2016 that he had never worked while claiming disability.

Prosecutors said he illegally collected payments for about eight years.