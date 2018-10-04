73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man nominated to lead the US Marshal Service

1 hour 21 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 October 04, 2018 5:35 AM October 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Louisiana man to lead the U.S. Marshal Service.

Donald Washington, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, has been nominated for the Marshal Service director's job. Louisiana's two U.S. senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy, and John Kennedy praised the pick in a joint statement Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate must confirm Washington before he can take the job. Washington is a lawyer working in private practice in Lafayette, dealing mainly with business, energy, white-collar crime, and health care issues. He was the Western District's U.S. attorney from 2001 through 2010. He is a West Point graduate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days