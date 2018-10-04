Louisiana man nominated to lead the US Marshal Service

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Louisiana man to lead the U.S. Marshal Service.

Donald Washington, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, has been nominated for the Marshal Service director's job. Louisiana's two U.S. senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy, and John Kennedy praised the pick in a joint statement Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate must confirm Washington before he can take the job. Washington is a lawyer working in private practice in Lafayette, dealing mainly with business, energy, white-collar crime, and health care issues. He was the Western District's U.S. attorney from 2001 through 2010. He is a West Point graduate.