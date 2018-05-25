74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana man gets second conviction for abusing young girl

Friday, May 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: thetowntalk.com
COLFAX, La. (AP) - A central Louisiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of five counts of sexual battery.
  
The Town Talk reports 30-year-old Stephen Bragg of Dry Prong was sentenced Thursday by Judge Warren Willett in Grant Parish.
  
Jurors convicted Bragg last month in a case involving a girl younger than 13. He has to serve at least 25 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.
  
It's the second time that Bragg has been convicted of abusing a young girl. He was previously arrested for abusing a 3-year-old girl in Rapides Parish in 2005. Bragg pleaded guilty in 2006 to a reduced charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
  

