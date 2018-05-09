Louisiana man gets life in prison for impregnating 12-year-old girl

Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

WESTWEGO, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man convicted of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 36-year-old Jose Ivan Moreno Cervantes received the mandatory punishment for a first-degree rape conviction on Monday.

Prosecutors said Cervantes raped the girl on three occasions. He was a family acquaintance.

Authorities say a school counselor suspected the girl might be pregnant in August 2015, but the girl's mother didn't believe it. A doctor confirmed the child was 8 ½ months pregnant, and she gave birth to a boy in September 2015.

Prosecutors say DNA testing confirmed the boy was Cervantes' son.

Authorities obtained a warrant for the man, who had disappeared. U.S. marshals arrested him in July 2016.

A Jefferson Parish jury found Cervantes guilty on May 1.