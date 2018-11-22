65°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man gets 7 years for heroin conspiracy
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A 33-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being part of a heroin ring.
The U.S. attorney for Louisiana's Western District said in a news release Wednesday that Terrence Woods of Lafayette was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute controlled drugs.
Two co-defendants pleaded guilty in May and July to distributing heroin, and a third was convicted in August on a conspiracy charge.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Judge Dee Drell also ordered Woods to spend four years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even tigers love turkey! Mike VII enjoys a Thanksgiving Day treat
-
Local author Season Vining visits 2une-In
-
Thanksgiving rush in full effect in Baton Rouge
-
Customers report lost packages tied to Baton Rouge Amazon warehouse
-
Baton Rouge's Chicken Shack selling fried turkey and more for Thanksgiving menu