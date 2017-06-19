Louisiana man found guilty on 221 theft counts, taking $1.8M

Photo: KATC

FRANKLIN - A Louisiana judge has convicted a 63-year-old man on 221 counts of theft, for his role in taking $1.8 million from an investment holdings company over 15 years.

Judge Keith Comeaux also found Armond Duhon guilty Friday of two counts of money laundering and one of racketeering for his part in a scheme that prosecutors said siphoned off the money from a Morgan City-based company from 1999 through 2014.

The Daily Review reports that Duhon, a Morgan City resident, chose a non-jury trial. His wife and two corporate defendants face a separate trial.

Duhon's sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 11.

Duhon's attorney, Edward Jones, had argued his client had no role in the theft and didn't "even know how to balance a checkbook."