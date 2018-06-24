82°
Louisiana man fatally shot, found on shoulder of road

1 hour 1 minute 25 seconds ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 June 24, 2018 10:14 PM June 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MAURICE, La. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man has been found on the shoulder of a Louisiana roadway after he was shot to death.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon tells news outlets that deputies found 24-year-old Stephain Brailey with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of the roadway just south of Maurice on Friday morning.

The sheriff says detectives are actively investigating the homicide and are attempting to determine the motive of the shooting.

