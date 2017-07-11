Louisiana man faces prison, fine for killing whooping crane

GUEYDAN, La. - A 21-year-old Louisiana man faces at least 45 days in prison and a $2,500 fine for killing a whooping crane in 2014 and killing ducks from a moving truck in 2015.

Defense attorney Barry Sallinger says Lane Thibodeaux of Gueydan could return to prison for another six months if he fails to pay within a year.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck says Thibodeaux also faces state charges of witness intimidation.

Thibodeaux pleaded guilty to five federal hunting charges last week, and District Judge Carol Whitehurst sentenced him to five concurrent 45-day sentences.

Sallinger says failing to pay the full fine within a year could mean serving the remaining sentences consecutively.

He says Thibodeaux fired toward a flock of ibis, and never meant to kill the crane.