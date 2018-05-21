88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man convicted of sex crimes, faces life sentences

4 hours 30 minutes ago Monday, May 21 2018 May 21, 2018 May 21, 2018 7:34 AM May 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Louisiana man faces multiple mandatory life sentences in prison for sexually abusing a young girl and for being a predatory sex offender.

Platte County Attorney Eric Zahnd said 49-year-old Robert McDonald, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was found guilty Thursday of 10 felonies. The jury also found McDonald to be a predatory sex offender.

The victim told investigators that McDonald repeatedly sexually abused and raped her when she was between the ages of 5 and 7. The victim's sister testified that McDonald had also touched her in a sexual way.

Zahnd says the finding that McDonald is a predatory sexual offender means he must be sentenced to life in prison on four of the 10 counts.

McDonald will be formally sentenced July 16.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days