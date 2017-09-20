81°
Louisiana man convicted of raping 6-year-old girl, making child porn

Wednesday, September 20 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: nola.com
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been convicted of raping a 6-year-old girl and using her in pornography.
  
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release Wednesday that Jack Conklin of Slidell was convicted Friday on charges of aggravated rape, sexual battery of a victim under age 13, and producing child pornography.
  
He says a family friend heard the girl tell another child that Conklin wanted to marry her and kissed her as if she were a woman.
  
Montgomery says her father went to the sheriff's office, but the child didn't disclose any abuse.
  
He says officers got a search warrant after a neighbor complained that Conklin was acting suspiciously, and Conklin acknowledged having marijuana.
  
Montgomery says crime lab technicians recovered 5,000 pornographic images, including 2,000 of the girl, and a video showing Conklin performing sexual acts on her.
