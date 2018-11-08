Louisiana man convicted of raping 2 girls over 6 years

64°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT (AP) - A 29-year-old Louisiana man has been convicted of raping two girls over a six-year period.
  
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says Robert Ladell of Shreveport faces a mandatory life sentence on an aggravated rape conviction, and up to 25 years on a conviction for simple rape.
  
Prosecutor's spokesman John Andrew Prime said in a news release Thursday that jurors deliberated 2½ hours before convicting Ladell late Wednesday.
  
The aggravated rape charge involves four years of attacks against a girl who was 9 at the time of the first rape in early 2009. He was convicted of simple rape of the other girl. Those attacks started in late 2013, when she was 10, and continued for more than two years.

