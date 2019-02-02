71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana man convicted of killing wife, her boyfriend

Saturday, February 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo:Nola.com

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been convicted of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend after one of his children asked to talk to the boyfriend.
 
Newspapers have reported that 39-year-old Jason Matthew Magee's older brother is on death row for killing his wife and their son.
 
District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release that Jason Magee of Pearl River faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.
 
State District Judge August Hand scheduled sentencing April 8.
 
Thirty-two-year-old Jennifer Wallace Magee of Pearl River and 34-year-old Donald Gros of Marrero were shot June 19, 2017.
 
Magee's brother, James Magee, was convicted in 2009 of killing his wife and their 5-year-old son and trying to kill their two daughters.

