Louisiana man convicted of killing wife, her boyfriend

Photo:Nola.com

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been convicted of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend after one of his children asked to talk to the boyfriend.



Newspapers have reported that 39-year-old Jason Matthew Magee's older brother is on death row for killing his wife and their son.



District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release that Jason Magee of Pearl River faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.



State District Judge August Hand scheduled sentencing April 8.



Thirty-two-year-old Jennifer Wallace Magee of Pearl River and 34-year-old Donald Gros of Marrero were shot June 19, 2017.



Magee's brother, James Magee, was convicted in 2009 of killing his wife and their 5-year-old son and trying to kill their two daughters.