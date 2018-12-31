63°
Louisiana man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal wreck

3 hours 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Town Talk
ALEXANDRIA (AP) - A Louisiana man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a wreck that killed a woman in November.
  
The Alexandria Town Talk reported that 24-year-old Chandler Allen Lewis of Alexandria was charged Friday night by Louisiana State Police.
  
The wreck Nov. 26 in Alexandria killed 24-year-old Leminee Olivia Issac of Alexandria.
  
Investigators say Lewis lost control of a box truck and hit Issac's car head-on.
  
Lewis is also charged with driving left of the center line. He was taken to the Rapides Parish jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet who can comment on the charges.
