Louisiana man charged with medical reimbursement fraud

2 hours 13 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 10:16 AM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man has been charged with taking part in a medical reimbursement scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 52-year-old Brent Anthony Silva of Covington is charged with conspiracy to make false statements and representations for a business marketed as a medical reimbursement program.

A bill of information states Silva worked for Total Financial Group. Prosecutors say the company marketed a program to employers to reimburse their employees for medical expenses such as co-pays and deductibles. In 2016, 350 companies with 4,400 employees participated.

Silva is accused of causing false statements to be made to companies and their employees about program benefits. Silva faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. It was not known he has an attorney.

