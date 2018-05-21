Louisiana man charged with DWI after late-night joyride on lawnmower

CUT OFF - A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught riding a lawnmower on the shoulder of a highway while drunk.

Deputies spotted the man just after midnight Saturday on the shoulder of LA 3162 in Lafourche Parish. According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw 59-year-old Brian Cheramie swerve into the westbound lane of traffic and then swerve back to the shoulder.

Deputies say Cheramine admitted to drinking several beers before hopping on the piece of equipment. A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .144 percent. Deputies also found Cheramie to have an active Contempt of Court warrant for the Town of Golden Meadow.

Cheramie was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for the warrant and his second DWI. His bond is set at $2,800.