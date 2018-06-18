74°
Louisiana man charged in bomb threat to Trump Tower
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been charged with phoning in a bomb threat to a restaurant at the Trump Tower building in New York City last year.
A federal grand jury in Louisiana handed up an indictment last Thursday charging 27-year-old Paul Miller, of Lafayette, with making the bomb threat last September.
The indictment says Miller called Trump Café at President Donald Trump's namesake skyscraper in Manhattan and told the person who answered that a bomb was in the building. It doesn't say where he called from.
A spokesman for U.S. Attorney David Joseph's office said he doesn't know if Miller has an attorney.
Miller is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 24 in Lafayette.
