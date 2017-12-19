Louisiana man arrested, travels by boat to steal from properties

Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

OIL CITY, La.- Authorities say a Louisiana man who's accused of traveling by boat to steal from properties has been arrested.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 56-year-old Gregory Lynn Norwood used his boat to access boathouses and piers. The properties were on Cross and Caddo lakes.

The Shreveport Times reports he's accused of stealing fishing gear, furnishings, hardware and outdoor equipment valued at more than $5,000. Authorities say the incidents occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 10.

Authorities were notified when a victim noticed a suspicious vehicle containing some of his stolen items at Shady Acres boat launch in Oil City.

Authorities say Norwood was charged with three counts of simple burglary and booked into a correctional center.

The newspaper didn't report if Norwood had a lawyer.