Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana man arrested in connection with Georgia murder

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Houma Courier
HOUMA (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused in a killing in Georgia and a shooting in his hometown.
  
Houma police tell The Courier and Daily Comet that 20-year-old Jawon Mosley of Houma was arrested early Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and being a fugitive.
  
Police tell the newspapers he's wanted in DeKalb County, Georgia, in connection with a late-July killing near Atlanta.
  
The attack in Houma occurred May 24. Police said at the time that a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said in May that Mosley also was accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the leg on May 25.
  
Details of the Georgia killing were not immediately available.
  
It was not clear whether Mosley has an attorney who could speak for him.
  

