Louisiana man arrested; failed to pay state sales tax

Photo: KNOE 8 News

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana man faces felony charges for an alleged fraud scheme that cost the state thousands of dollars in sales taxes.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue, in a news release Wednesday, said Melvin J. Ziegler, Jr., owner of Cash Control Systems, LLC, failed to remit about $121,396 in state sales taxes that he collected on equipment sales between January 2011 and September 2015.

Ziegler was arrested Wednesday on a charge of criminal penalty for failing to account for state tax monies. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to the arrest warrant, the sales tax returns Ziegler filed indicate he was "fully aware of the amount of past due sales taxes owed to the state."

With penalties and interest on the past due sales taxes, the amount owed is now $215,915.