Louisiana man accused of trying to hire someone to kill wife

Photo: KNOE

MONROE (AP) - A Louisiana man has been accused of trying to hire someone to kill his estranged wife and their child.

News outlets report that 47-year-old Michael Faubion of Monroe was charged Tuesday with one count of solicitation for murder.

Faubion's estranged wife told investigators she had been contacted by his roommate.

The roommate said Faubion had told him he wanted the roommate to use his contacts with a prison gang to get Faubion's wife killed. The roommate said Faubion told him he had received a worker's compensation settlement for $200,000 and was also the beneficiary on his wife's and daughter's insurance policies.

The roommate said he contacted the wife because he was afraid Faubion would find someone else to kill her.

It was not known if Faubion has an attorney yet.