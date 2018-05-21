78°
Louisiana man, 67, dies while boating; no life jacket

Monday, May 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Intracoastal City

INTRACOASTAL CITY, La. (AP) - State authorities say a 67-year-old Louisiana man died while boating over the weekend.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Monday that searchers found the body of Arnold "Pete" Lege of Mouton Cove about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. That was nearly 11 hours after a good Samaritan found Lege's empty 18-foot boat on the Intracoastal Waterway at Intracoastal City.

Vermilion, Calcasieu, and Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies helped wildlife and fisheries agents hunt for Lege.

Investigators don't know how he wound up in the water. The department says he wasn't wearing a life vest when his body was found.

The department is investigating the accident, and has turned Lege's body over to the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

