Louisiana Lottery showed incorrect winning numbers for Pick 3, Pick 4 on March 12

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation drawing show that aired on Cox Channel 4 in Baton Rouge on March 12 showed the wrong numbers for Pick 3 and Pick 4, the corporation announced.



The correct Pick 3 winning numbers for the drawing are 0-4-7. Additionally the correct Pick 4 winning numbers for the drawing are 3-1-8-4.



The show incorrectly reported that the Pick 3 numbers were 1-1-1 and the Pick 4 numbers were 2-2-2-2.



"While our rules clearly state the audited winning numbers are controlling in situations like this, the Lottery deeply regrets the error and the inconvenience it caused players who rely on the show to get the winning numbers," Lottery President Rose Hudson said.



According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, there are several checks in place to ensure the accuracy of the drawing show, produced locally by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. After verified by a legislative auditor and a Louisiana Lottery drawing official, the official drawing results are sent via fax to LPB and confirmed via telephone prior to the show, which is standard procedure that is followed and was followed on Mar. 12.



The numbers were correctly posted on the Lottery's website, however Hudson said that viewers who watch the drawing on television should check their tickets.