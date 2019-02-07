Louisiana lottery has record sales year

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation ended its 2016 fiscal year with record sales.



Lottery officials said in a news release Monday the year ended with $508.3 million in revenue.



About $177.9 million from the lottery went back to the state during the budget year that ended June 30. That's $27 million more than had been anticipated.



The lottery corporation said scratch-offs sales were up 4.9 percent over the past year, and a world-record $1.58 billion jackpot sent Powerball game sales to a 45.5 percent increase. Overall, Lottery revenue was up more than $54.5 million compared to the previous year.