Louisiana lottery has record sales year

2 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 23 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation ended its 2016 fiscal year with record sales.

Lottery officials said in a news release Monday the year ended with $508.3 million in revenue.

About $177.9 million from the lottery went back to the state during the budget year that ended June 30. That's $27 million more than had been anticipated.

The lottery corporation said scratch-offs sales were up 4.9 percent over the past year, and a world-record $1.58 billion jackpot sent Powerball game sales to a 45.5 percent increase. Overall, Lottery revenue was up more than $54.5 million compared to the previous year.

