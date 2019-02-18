Louisiana Lottery announces final deadline to win Saints season package

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lottery is advising New Orleans Saints fans to mail in any remaining nonwinning $5 SAINTS scratch-off tickets for a chance to win a 2019 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package.

Officials say the game closed Monday, but players have until March 25 to enter their nonwinning tickets into the drawing, according to a press release. One entry will be randomly selected to win a package which includes four Plaza Sideline tickets, a parking pass, four pregame field passes, and more.

To enter players must complete the information on the back of the scratch-off ticket and mail it to the address printed on the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

