Louisiana lieutenant governor travels to Quebec this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is traveling to Canada to promote Louisiana's French heritage and reaffirm its partnership with Quebec.
  
The Louisiana lieutenant governor leaves Sunday for Quebec City, along with members from the Council on Development of French in Louisiana and tourism officials.
  
While there, the lieutenant governor's office says Nungesser will sign an agreement signifying cooperation between Louisiana and Quebec in areas of education and culture to foster French in North America. He'll also participate in meetings and workshops aimed at merging the promotion of French culture and language into tourism and business.
  
Nungesser's office says the lieutenant governor will leave Canada on Wednesday and head to Maine for seafood promotion events. He'll return to Louisiana on Friday.

