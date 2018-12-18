Louisiana leaders exchange barbs over health care ruling

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's governor and attorney general are trading criticism in the wake of a Texas federal judge's ruling that, if upheld, will jettison the entire federal health care overhaul.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards worried about eliminating insurance coverage for 480,000 people enrolled in Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program and 850,000 residents with pre-existing conditions. He criticized Attorney General Jeff Landry for joining other Republican attorneys general in supporting the Texas lawsuit.

Edwards called the lawsuit "short-sighted" and said it creates uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana. Landry called the federal health law an "unconstitutional overreach" and said Edwards was "playing politics."

Landry said Louisiana can improve health care access and cover pre-existing conditions through state-based legislation, though he didn't detail how a state-based plan would work.