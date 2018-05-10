Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmakers vote for fantasy sports gambling bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Fantasy sports gambling through online sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel could soon be legal in Louisiana.
The Senate voted 21-15 for the proposal Wednesday, sending the House-approved bill to the governor.
If Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to the measure, voters will decide whether fantasy sports become legal in their communities on the Nov. 6 ballot.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Kirk Talbot would allow each parish to approve fantasy sports gambling through the November ballot initiative. If a parish votes against it, people could not legally play the games on their smartphones or computers while in that community.
If parishes support fantasy sports gambling, additional legislation would be needed next year to determine how to regulate and tax games.
