69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lawmakers tracking new anti-sexual harassment law

50 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 1:39 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana state agencies have updated sexual harassment policies to conform to a new law, and lawmakers say they intend to keep track of how the provisions are working.

The state's first government-wide policy against sexual harassment took effect this month. A legislative task force began work Tuesday to monitor compliance and find gaps in the provisions. The law requires agencies to enact policies that include a process for handling complaints, a ban against retaliation when someone files a complaint and mandatory annual prevention training.

Norco Rep. Greg Miller, task force vice chairman, says lawmakers want to ensure people who interact with public officials that sexual misconduct allegations are taken seriously. Louisiana has seen several high-profile sexual harassment claims recently. Tom Schedler resigned as secretary of state amid a harassment lawsuit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days