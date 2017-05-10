Louisiana lawmakers stall bill to prioritize some in TOPS

BATON ROUGE - An effort to shield Louisiana's highest-performing and poorest students from cuts to the TOPS college tuition program has stalled.



Rep. Gary Carter's proposal failed to win backing Wednesday from the House Education Committee. Six members supported the bill, while seven opposed it.



The vote keeps the measure from advancing to the House floor for debate.



The bill would direct the flow of TOPS assistance if lawmakers don't provide enough money to pay full costs of tuition for eligible students.



Starting in 2020, dollars would be prioritized for students who score 30 or higher on the ACT college admissions test and poor students whose family makes up to twice the amount to qualify for a Pell Grant. Pro rata cuts would be made for other students if TOPS isn't fully funded.