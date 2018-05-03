85°
Louisiana lawmakers seek to encourage adoption over abortion

Thursday, May 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are moving to bolster a state law aimed at encouraging women seeking an abortion to instead give birth and put the baby up for adoption.
  
Nearing final passage is a proposal by Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, that would add more information about adoption to a state-mandated website, and to a state-issued pamphlet that must be given to a woman before she can have an abortion.
  
The website and printed materials would have to contain information on adoption agencies, along with ways that a pregnant woman could get confidential information about placing a child for adoption.
  
Senators voted 31-0 Thursday for the proposal. It heads back to the House for approval of technical changes. Lawmakers there already unanimously supported the measure.
