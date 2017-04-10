61°
Louisiana lawmakers return Monday to another tax debate

31 minutes 45 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 6:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards will make his case for rewriting Louisiana's tax laws to legislators slogging back for another session where debate focuses on budget cuts and spending levels.

Louisiana's two-month regular session opens at noon Monday, with little consensus emerging about how to remedy the budget instability.

Edwards will lay out his proposals to the House and Senate an hour later, pushing a tax overhaul that aims to end the budget gaps by more heavily taxing businesses.

Republicans, particularly House GOP leaders, haven't embraced the Democratic governor's ideas. Rather than support a tax plan to raise more dollars for the treasury, they're suggesting reductions in government spending. But they haven't offered a roadmap so far of what programs they'd like to eliminate or what services they want to cut.

