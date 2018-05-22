71°
Louisiana lawmakers convene latest tax session
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have started yet another special session about state finances, the sixth such gathering in three years.
The House and Senate opened the 14-day session Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called the session, hoping to persuade lawmakers to replace some temporary taxes expiring July 1.
The Democratic governor wants to keep $648 million of about $1.4 billion in expiring taxes. He says without that money, deep cuts could fall across critical government services, hitting health, education and public safety programs.
Edwards is recommending renewal of half the expiring 1 percent state sales tax, along with reductions to sales tax breaks to raise most of the money. But House lawmakers haven't yet reached any agreements.
A February special session on taxes failed to raise any money for the budget.
