Louisiana lawmakers cancel veto session in overwhelming vote

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers won't be holding a veto session this month to consider overriding Gov. John Bel Edwards' rejections of eight bills from their regular legislative session.

Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to cancel the veto session. It takes only a majority vote of one chamber to scrap the gathering.

Senate spokeswoman Brenda Hodge said Friday that 38 of 39 senators turned in their forms to cancel the session. House spokesman Cory Stewart said 76 of 105 House members declared they didn't want a veto session.

Lawmakers must turn in another round of ballots by July 21 if they also don't want to return for a veto session to consider overriding Edwards' line-item rejections of provisions and projects in the budget bills from the June special legislative session.