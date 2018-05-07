88°
Louisiana lawmakers ban tying up pet during hurricane, flood

Monday, May 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have a message for pet owners: Don't tie up your dog or cat during a hurricane or a flood.
  
The state House of Representatives gave final passage Monday to a proposal outlawing the behavior.
  
The bill by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, prohibits the tying or tethering of a pet in "in a manner that exposes the dog or cat to extreme weather conditions" in a designated emergency area during a flood or hurricane.
  
Violators could face a fine up to $75 from a local governing authority.
  
The House voted 67-25 for the measure. The Senate had previously backed it in a 35-0 vote.
  
The bill heads to the governor. If signed, it would become law Aug. 1.
  
