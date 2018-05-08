Louisiana lawmakers agree to drop marriage wait to 24 hours

88°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - The waiting period to get a marriage in Louisiana will be shortened, under a bill headed to the governor.
  
The proposal is by Rep. Julie Emerson, a Republican from Carencro. It drops the wait from the issuance of the marriage license to the ceremony from 72 hours to 24 hours.
  
A judge, justice of the peace or retired justice of the peace can waive the waiting period under current law. The wait also doesn't apply to out-of-state residents who want to get married in New Orleans.
  
The Senate voted 33-0 Tuesday for the proposed change , giving it final legislative passage. The House previously had supported the measure with an 86-2 vote.
  
The change, if upheld by the governor, will begin Aug. 1.
