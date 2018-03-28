Louisiana lawmaker taken out on stretcher is back at Capitol

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker who was rushed from a committee room last week on a stretcher is back at the state Capitol.

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle told the House Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday that she was glad to return to her legislative work. She thanked her colleagues for their prayers and well-wishes.

The Baton Rouge Democrat says she's "not fully back" at work yet, but she says she's feeling "much better."

Paramedics wheeled a woozy Marcelle through a Capitol hallway last week after she abruptly left a committee hearing and walked into a side room clutching her chest. Marcelle told lawmakers the incident was "really scary."