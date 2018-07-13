83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lawmaker says she is now '100% cancer free'

1 hour 31 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 July 13, 2018 9:23 PM July 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

KENNER - Rep. Julie Stokes, a lawmaker currently running for Louisiana secretary of state updated supporters on her battle with cancer, saying she was cancer free following her latest procedure.

Stokes tweeted Friday about a call from her doctor confirming lab results.

"As a result of my surgery on January 3rd, I can now say that I am 100% Cancer Free," Stokes tweeted.


Stokes was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2017. The lawmaker was forced to drop out of the race for state treasurer because of the illness.

During a recent legislative session, Stokes introduced bills which changed treatment rules. The proposals faced little opposition and were signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Stokes is one of four people currently running for the open seat of secretary of state. Former Sen. A.G. Crowe of Slidell, Rep. Rick Edmonds, and Renee Fontenot Free are also running for the office. A special election is being held November 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days