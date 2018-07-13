Louisiana lawmaker says she is now '100% cancer free'

KENNER - Rep. Julie Stokes, a lawmaker currently running for Louisiana secretary of state updated supporters on her battle with cancer, saying she was cancer free following her latest procedure.

Stokes tweeted Friday about a call from her doctor confirming lab results.

"As a result of my surgery on January 3rd, I can now say that I am 100% Cancer Free," Stokes tweeted.

Stokes was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2017. The lawmaker was forced to drop out of the race for state treasurer because of the illness.

During a recent legislative session, Stokes introduced bills which changed treatment rules. The proposals faced little opposition and were signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Stokes is one of four people currently running for the open seat of secretary of state. Former Sen. A.G. Crowe of Slidell, Rep. Rick Edmonds, and Renee Fontenot Free are also running for the office. A special election is being held November 6.